Skiatook has 102 active cases of COVID, Sperry has 41

The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 602 as of November 20, up from 531 a week ago. 500 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 8.

Sperry has 210 cases, up from 185 last week with 169 recovered and two deaths.

Osage County saw a rise of 150 new cases and now has 1,774 confirmed cases, up from 1,624 last week, one additional death for a total of 18 deaths and 1,521 who have recovered. Tulsa County has 28,966 cases, up from 26,064 last week, 248 deaths and 23,987 recovered.

Across the state of Oklahoma 167,261 cases have been reported, up from last week’s 147,358. There have been 1,603 deaths up from 1,493 last week, and 134,934 recovered. The rise in cases day over day is around 1.8% There are currently 1,428 people hospitalized up from 1,279 last week.

The United States continues to see steep rises in confirmed cases with 11,715,316 and 252,535 deaths, up from 242,423 deaths last week.

This week, all 77 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange” risk level for the COVID-19 Alert System. OSDH continues to closely monitor statewide and regional hospitalization trends for COVID-19.