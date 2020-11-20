Skiatook has 102 active cases of COVID, Sperry has 41

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 71 in Skiatook with 102 active cases. Sperry added 25 new cases and has 41 active cases. Osage County added 150 cases in the past week. There are 30,724 active cases in the state and 7,052,072 in the country as of November 20, 2020.
The Oklahoma State Department of health is asking all Oklahomans to follow these recommendations:
- Do not gather without a mask with individuals living outside of your household.
- Always wear a mask in public places.
- Limit gatherings beyond immediate household members until cases and test positivity decreases significantly.
“Oklahoma is in the red zone for cases, indicating 101 or more new cases per 100,000 population, with the 21st highest rate in the country. Oklahoma is in the red zone for test positivity, indicating a rate at or above 10.1%, with the 9th highest rate in the country,” according to the White House Coronavirus Task Force report from November 15, 2020.
“95% of all counties in Oklahoma have moderate or high levels of community transmission (yellow, orange, or red zones), with 90% having high levels of community transmission (red zone),” the report says. “Oklahoma had 394 new cases per 100,000 population, compared to a national average of 294 per 100,000.”
“During the week of Nov 2 - Nov 8, 21% of nursing homes had at least one new resident COVID-19 case, 46% had at least one new staff COVID-19 case, and 6% had at least one new resident COVID-19 death,” according to the report.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 602 as of November 20, up from 531 a week ago. 500 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 8.
Sperry has 210 cases, up from 185 last week with 169 recovered and two deaths.
Osage County saw a rise of 150 new cases and now has 1,774 confirmed cases, up from 1,624 last week, one additional death for a total of 18 deaths and 1,521 who have recovered. Tulsa County has 28,966 cases, up from 26,064 last week, 248 deaths and 23,987 recovered.
Across the state of Oklahoma 167,261 cases have been reported, up from last week’s 147,358. There have been 1,603 deaths up from 1,493 last week, and 134,934 recovered. The rise in cases day over day is around 1.8% There are currently 1,428 people hospitalized up from 1,279 last week.
The United States continues to see steep rises in confirmed cases with 11,715,316 and 252,535 deaths, up from 242,423 deaths last week.
This week, all 77 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange” risk level for the COVID-19 Alert System. OSDH continues to closely monitor statewide and regional hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
According to the data, COVID-19 is still widespread across Tulsa and Osage Counties. If multiple children or school staff within a school test positive for COVID-19, the school could possibly close. Similarly, if a close contact of your child (within or outside of school) tests positive for COVID-19, your child may need to stay home for a 2-week quarantine period. Parents may need to consider the feasibility of teleworking, taking leave from work, or identifying someone who can supervise your child in the event of school building closures or quarantine.
For more information, please call the Tulsa Health Department at 918-582-9355 or visit www.tulsa-health.org/COVID19.
