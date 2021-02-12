Skiatook has 102 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 36

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 50 in Skiatook with 102 active cases. Sperry added 15 new cases and has 36 active cases. Osage County added 112 cases in the past week. There are 22,461 active cases in the state as of February 12, 2021.
There are 27,392,512 cases reported in the United States and 475,444 deaths.
This week, 74 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level, two are in the "yellow" risk level, and one is in the "green" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
The Oklahoma State Department of health is asking all Oklahomans to follow these recommendations:
Do not gather without a mask with individuals living outside of your household.
Always wear a mask in public places.
Limit gatherings beyond immediate household members until cases and test positivity decreases significantly.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 1,622 as of February 12 up from 1,572 a week ago. 1,520 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 8.
Sperry has 584 cases, up from 569 last week with 548 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 288 active cases, Collinsville has 148. The city of Tulsa has 2,405 active cases.
Osage County saw a rise of 112 new cases and now has 4,318 confirmed cases, up from 4,206 last week, 41 deaths and 4,060 have recovered. Tulsa County has 68,160 cases, up from 66,160 last week, 645 deaths and 64,065 recovered.
Across the state of Oklahoma 410,818 cases have been reported, up from last week’s 399,727. There have been 3,959 deaths up from 3,710 last week, and 369,278 recovered. The rise in cases day over day is around 1,500 cases, lower than last week. There are currently 883 people hospitalized.
Oklahoma has administered 447,323 doses of the vaccine, 430,750 of which were prime doses.
COVID-19 vaccine framework
PHASE 1:
Long Term Care Residents and Staff
Health Care Workers providing direct inpatient COVID care
Public health staff conducting front line COVID-19 pandemic mitigation and control activities
Oklahoma State Licensed Emergency Medical Technicians and Paramedics
PHASE 2:
First Responders
Health Care Workers providing direct COVID outpatient care and services
Adults age 65 and older, and adults of any age with comorbidities
Teachers and staff in Pre-K-12 schools and educational settings
Staff and residents in congregate locations and worksites
Public health staff supporting front line efforts
PHASE 3:
Teachers, students, residents and administrative staff in educational settings (if the vaccine is approved for ages 18 years to receive the vaccine)
Critical Infrastructure Personnel as specified in the 3rd Executive Order
PHASE 4:
Open to all Oklahoma residents
For more information, please call the Tulsa Health Department at 918-582-9355 or visit www.tulsa-health.org/COVID19.
