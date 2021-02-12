Skiatook has 102 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 36

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 50 in Skiatook with 102 active cases. Sperry added 15 new cases and has 36 active cases. Osage County added 112 cases in the past week. There are 22,461 active cases in the state as of February 12, 2021.

There are 27,392,512 cases reported in the United States and 475,444 deaths.

This week, 74 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level, two are in the "yellow" risk level, and one is in the "green" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.

The Oklahoma State Department of health is asking all Oklahomans to follow these recommendations:

Do not gather without a mask with individuals living outside of your household.

Always wear a mask in public places.

Limit gatherings beyond immediate household members until cases and test positivity decreases significantly.

The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 1,622 as of February 12 up from 1,572 a week ago. 1,520 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 8.