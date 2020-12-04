Skiatook has 100 active cases of COVID, Sperry has 26

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 68 in Skiatook with 100 active cases. Sperry added 23 new cases and has 26 active cases. Osage County added 211 cases in the past week. There are 29,4514 active cases in the state and 8,459,234 in the country as of December 4, 2020.
The Oklahoma State Department of health is asking all Oklahomans to follow these recommendations:
Do not gather without a mask with individuals living outside of your household.
Always wear a mask in public places.
Limit gatherings beyond immediate household members until cases and test positivity decreases significantly.
“Oklahoma is in the red zone for cases, indicating 101 or more new cases per 100,000 population, with the 19th highest rate in the country. Oklahoma is in the red zone for test positivity, indicating a rate at or above 10.1%, with the 4th highest rate in the country,” according to the White House Coronavirus Task Force report from November 22, 2020.
“99% of all counties in Oklahoma have moderate or high levels of community transmission (yellow, orange, or red zones), with 96% having high levels of community transmission (red zone),” the report says. “Oklahoma had 513 new cases per 100,000 population, compared to a national average of 349 per 100,000.”
“During the week of Nov 16 Nov 22, 29% of nursing homes had at least one new resident COVID 19 case, 47% had at least one new staff COVID 19 case, and 13% had at least one new resident COVID 19 death,” according to the report.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 753 as of December 4, up from 685 a week ago. 653 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 8.
Sperry has 259 cases, up from 236 last week with 233 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 362 active cases, Collinsville has 142.
Osage County saw a rise of 211 new cases and now has 2,132 confirmed cases, up from 1,921 last week, done new death brings the total to 19 and 1,874 who have recovered. Tulsa County has 35,243 cases, up from 31,760 last week, 284 deaths and 30,416 recovered.
Across the state of Oklahoma 208,875 cases have been reported, up from last week’s 187,567. There have been 1,860 deaths up from 1,704 last week, and 177,564 recovered. The rise in cases day over day is around 2.4% There are currently 1,608 people hospitalized up from last week.
The United States continues to see steep rises in confirmed cases with 14,139,577 and 276,325 deaths, up from 263,454 deaths last week.
This week, 76 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
According to the data, COVID-19 is still widespread across Tulsa and Osage Counties. If multiple children or school staff within a school test positive for COVID-19, the school could possibly close. Similarly, if a close contact of your child (within or outside of school) tests positive for COVID-19, your child may need to stay home for a 2-week quarantine period. Parents may need to consider the feasibility of teleworking, taking leave from work, or identifying someone who can supervise your child in the event of school building closures or quarantine.
For more information, please call the Tulsa Health Department at 918-582-9355 or visit www.tulsa-health.org/COVID19.
