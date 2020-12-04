Skiatook has 100 active cases of COVID, Sperry has 26

“During the week of Nov 16 Nov 22, 29% of nursing homes had at least one new resident COVID 19 case, 47% had at least one new staff COVID 19 case, and 13% had at least one new resident COVID 19 death,” according to the report.

The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 753 as of December 4, up from 685 a week ago. 653 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 8.

Sperry has 259 cases, up from 236 last week with 233 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 362 active cases, Collinsville has 142.

Osage County saw a rise of 211 new cases and now has 2,132 confirmed cases, up from 1,921 last week, done new death brings the total to 19 and 1,874 who have recovered. Tulsa County has 35,243 cases, up from 31,760 last week, 284 deaths and 30,416 recovered.

Across the state of Oklahoma 208,875 cases have been reported, up from last week’s 187,567. There have been 1,860 deaths up from 1,704 last week, and 177,564 recovered. The rise in cases day over day is around 2.4% There are currently 1,608 people hospitalized up from last week.

The United States continues to see steep rises in confirmed cases with 14,139,577 and 276,325 deaths, up from 263,454 deaths last week.