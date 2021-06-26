Skiatook Graduate Anna Woosley Named Miss Rodeo Oklahoma 2022

Woosley, who has been showing horses since she was three years old, competed in her first rodeo pageant at four. She has also been in the unique position to show two horses that are mother and son. She previously competed with Tyra, the mother, for around nine years. She was gifted her current horse and Tyra’s son, Dudley.

“He has a better attitude than she did,” Woosley said.

Woosley was previously named the 2019-2020 Pawhuska Calvacade Queen and Miss Rodeo Oklahoma Teen 2017 while she was a junior at SHS. She was also the American Cowboys Rodeo Association Queen in 2016 and, in 2015, was crowned the Newkirk Range Riders Teen Queen. She qualified for the AQHYA World Show and has titles from the ABRA World Show and the Color Breed Congress. In 2018, she was 6th in the nation for AQHYA Youth Ranch Riding.

While she attended Northeastern Oklahoma, A&M Woosley competed on their equestrian team. She earned the title of Reserve National Champion in Reining. She is now attending Oklahoma State University to study Design Housing & Merchandising: Interior Design.

“I’m excited about the Miss Rodeo competition,” Woosley said. “I’m very competitive, and I’m excited to go to Vegas. There will be some really good girls from other states to compete against.”

