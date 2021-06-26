 Skip to main content
Skiatook Graduate Anna Woosley Named Miss Rodeo Oklahoma 2022
Anna Woosley

Anna Woosley

 Cheree Barnes

Anna Woosley, a 2018 Skiatook High School graduate, has been named Miss Rodeo Oklahoma 2022 at the Woodward Elks Rodeo. With the title, she will compete in Miss Rodeo America in November 2022 at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

Woosley won the competition in style, taking home all but one category award. She won the speech, horsemanship, appearance, congeniality, and personality categories, as well as the Annie Oakley and Betty Baker awards. The Annie Oakley Award is voted on by the Miss contestants and is given to the contestant who is the most helpful chaperoning the Miss contestants throughout the week. The Betty Baker Award is given to the contestant who has the highest overall interview scores.

Preparing for a rodeo competition takes years of training and months of preparation. Woosley started preparing for the Miss Rodeo Oklahoma competition in February 2021. With the win, Woosley won around $3300 to further her education and numerous other prizes.

“The Miss Rodeo Oklahoma Pageant, conducted by the volunteers of the Oklahoma Rodeo Pageants Council (ORPC), is one of the top pageants in America. The process of competing in qualifying pageants and at Miss Rodeo Oklahoma helps young women fulfill their potential, have positive experiences centered around rodeo and horses, and build memories and relationships that last a lifetime,” the website states.

Woosley, who has been showing horses since she was three years old, competed in her first rodeo pageant at four. She has also been in the unique position to show two horses that are mother and son. She previously competed with Tyra, the mother, for around nine years. She was gifted her current horse and Tyra’s son, Dudley.

“He has a better attitude than she did,” Woosley said.

Woosley was previously named the 2019-2020 Pawhuska Calvacade Queen and Miss Rodeo Oklahoma Teen 2017 while she was a junior at SHS. She was also the American Cowboys Rodeo Association Queen in 2016 and, in 2015, was crowned the Newkirk Range Riders Teen Queen. She qualified for the AQHYA World Show and has titles from the ABRA World Show and the Color Breed Congress. In 2018, she was 6th in the nation for AQHYA Youth Ranch Riding.

While she attended Northeastern Oklahoma, A&M Woosley competed on their equestrian team. She earned the title of Reserve National Champion in Reining. She is now attending Oklahoma State University to study Design Housing & Merchandising: Interior Design.

“I’m excited about the Miss Rodeo competition,” Woosley said. “I’m very competitive, and I’m excited to go to Vegas. There will be some really good girls from other states to compete against.”

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

