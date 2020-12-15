Skiatook, Give the Gift of Life this December!

As Oklahomans celebrate the holidays and wrap up the year, Oklahoma Blood Institute has its
“fingers crossed” for 2021! This holiday season, blood donors will receive a free, long-sleeved “2021 Fingers Crossed” t-shirt.
Oklahoma Blood Institute is hosting a blood drive at the Skiatook Community Building (220 S. Broadway) on Friday, December 18th, from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. Individuals ages sixteen and up are urged to give blood. Appointments are preferred. Walk-ins will be managed as schedule allows.
“Oklahomans have really done their part throughout 2020 to ensure the local blood supply despite the numerous challenges this year has dealt our community, and we thank them for their selflessness,” said Jan Laub, Executive Director Tulsa. “We urge you to take just an hour out of your busy schedule to give the precious gift of life—and offer families hope, healing and comfort this holiday season.”
Oklahoma Blood Institute is the local, non-profit blood supplier, supporting the inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide.
All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors.* If you have recovered from COV-19 and would like to see if you qualify to donate convalescent plasma ay upcoming blood drives, please call 888-308-3924.
Blood drives will be managed according to CDC safety recommendations. Oklahoma Blood Institute is committed to maintaining the safest standards for blood collection, testing and transfusion.
Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives. Appointments can be made by calling 1-877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org. More information on Oklahoma Blood Institute can be found at obi.org.
