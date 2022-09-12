Skiatook General Feed Store helping local livestock flourish: 'You name it, we can feed it'

Hominy resident Roger Dunham is no stranger to Skiatook.

The longtime cattle farmer makes the 25-mile eastward journey every week to pick up about 500 pounds of food from Skiatook General Feed Store to sustain his Corriente livestock.

“It’s really good here — good family business,” he said. “Very pleased; good feed. Feed is always fresh.”

Dunham, who owns about 400 acres, has frequented the Skiatook business since it reopened under new ownership in 2016, and enjoys talking with his close friend, Keith Parker, a retired school teacher who works as a hand at the store.

“I load feed,” Parker said. “I’ve known Roger since he’s been around this area. He’ll come in and we’ll talk about what the (cattle) are doing. I like to talk to people, and it’s a good place.”

Owner Debbie Bowman has operated the facility with her husband, George, over the last six years. The couple gives back to the community through their wide range of products and services.

“We can feed anything from a rabbit to a horse to cattle. We have floating catfish food. We have a lot of poultry feed for chickens. We carry some show feeds for show animals,” Debbie said. “Pretty much, you name it, we can feed it.”

The store has built a consistent customer base over the last six years and collects feed from three different mills, including national distributor ADM Animal Nutrition, along with local suppliers Big V Feeds out of McAlester and Mid America Feeds out of Talala.

The Bowmans also sell flea, tick and worm treatments, equipment for livestock shows and tack, along with locally grown honey and eggs.

George expressed his passion for helping customers by providing a place for them to learn about the industry through various feed clinics, poultry swaps and other events.

“We want this to be a gathering place again and to serve the community,” George said in a previous story. “There is always an open chair to anyone who wants to come sit and talk or ask questions.”

Debbie added that she enjoys spending time with her clientele, many of whom are devoted patrons of all ages.

“We have one older lady that comes in. She’s 91 years old, and she still comes and gets her chicken feed. We usually visit when she comes in,” Debbie said. “It’s comfortable, it’s casual and it’s just a good environment.”

More information about the Skiatook General Feed Store, located at 4110 W. C Rogers Blvd., can be found on its Facebook page.