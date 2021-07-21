 Skip to main content
Skiatook First Grade Supplt List
Skiatook school supplies
Lindsey Chastain

4 boxes 24 count Crayola crayons

1 pair Fiskar or Fiskar style scissors

2 boxes of Classic colors Crayola brad tip markers

1 small school box

12 Elmer’s glue sticks

8 Expo dry erase makers (black)

3 plastic pocket folders with brads

2 large pink erasers

2 package 12 count Ticonderoga pencils

1 large backpack (no wheels)

2 boxes Kleenex

2 Clorox type container of wipes

1 3 ring pencil pouch with plastic window

2 sanitizer (*oz or larger)

1 water bottle or thermos (for water ONLY)

BOYS ONLY

1 package of paper plates

1 box sandwich Ziplock bags

GIRLS ONLY

1 bottle of Elmer's glue

1 package gallon Ziplock bags

*students will need a pair of tennis shoes to wear for P.E. class (no slip-ons)

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

