Skiatook First Grade Supplt List

4 boxes 24 count Crayola crayons
1 pair Fiskar or Fiskar style scissors
2 boxes of Classic colors Crayola brad tip markers
1 small school box
12 Elmer’s glue sticks
8 Expo dry erase makers (black)
3 plastic pocket folders with brads
2 large pink erasers
2 package 12 count Ticonderoga pencils
1 large backpack (no wheels)
2 boxes Kleenex
2 Clorox type container of wipes
1 3 ring pencil pouch with plastic window
2 sanitizer (*oz or larger)
1 water bottle or thermos (for water ONLY)
BOYS ONLY
1 package of paper plates
1 box sandwich Ziplock bags
GIRLS ONLY
1 bottle of Elmer's glue
1 package gallon Ziplock bags
*students will need a pair of tennis shoes to wear for P.E. class (no slip-ons)
Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.