Skiatook First Baptist donates several items to Skiatook Police Dept. for children in need

From Staff Reports
Skiatook First Baptist Church recently donated 16 duffel bags to the Skiatook Police Department as part of the national Coffee with a Cop program.
The duffle bags were filled with different items — including diapers, clean clothing, snacks, sippy cups, toys and more — to assist children in need who officers may come in contact with.
Skiatook officers at times receive calls where a child lacks adult care due to substance abuse, domestic violence or various other reasons. On many occasions, they have to take the children into custody and wait hours for the proper government entity or a relative to respond.
These items give officers the ability to make the child more comfortable, as they often don’t receive the proper hygiene or are in need of immediate assistance.
“The Skiatook Police Department and I would like to thank the Skiatook First Baptist Church for this donation, as it will give our officers an excellent tool to implement in such circumstances they become involved in with small children,” Skiatook police Chief Billy Wakefield said in a Facebook post.
- Former Oklahoma State four-star recruit Braylin Presley of Bixby to enter transfer portal
- Tulsa planning meeting disrupted by crowd alleging global conspiracies, officials say
- Gabriel, Mims, Willis and other OU veterans discuss their futures after Sooners OT loss at Texas Tech
- Bill Haisten: For Tucker Barnard and the Pioneers, a perfect experience
- Tulsa football notebook: Coaching search update
- With its next football title-game contract, the OSSAA wants a five-year situation
- OSU's Spencer Sanders to enter transfer portal
- Bill Haisten: The Bixby machine does it again, adding to its stack of milestones
- Omaha World-Herald source: Former Nebraska football coach Mickey Joseph was set for TU interview on same day as alleged incident with his wife
- Tulsans of the Year: As caretakers of Cain's Ballroom, Rodgers family keeps historic venue alive
- Gray’s monster season, Gabriel’s place among former OU QBs, staggering snap counts for the LBs: Oklahoma’s 2022 regular season by the numbers
- Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested
- Connor Kirby leads Bixby's 69-6 rout over Owasso for title
- Class 6AI final -- Countdown to kickoff: Owasso vs. Bixby
- Michael Overall: Why Tulsa expressways didn’t help people get downtown any faster
The general public is welcome to join Skiatook police officers for Coffee with a Cop program that is held every third Thursday at 8:30 a.m. at Skiatook First Baptist Church, 825 W. Rogers Blvd.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!