Skiatook First Baptist donates several items to Skiatook Police Dept. for children in need

Skiatook First Baptist Church recently donated 16 duffel bags to the Skiatook Police Department as part of the national Coffee with a Cop program.

The duffle bags were filled with different items — including diapers, clean clothing, snacks, sippy cups, toys and more — to assist children in need who officers may come in contact with.

Skiatook officers at times receive calls where a child lacks adult care due to substance abuse, domestic violence or various other reasons. On many occasions, they have to take the children into custody and wait hours for the proper government entity or a relative to respond.

These items give officers the ability to make the child more comfortable, as they often don’t receive the proper hygiene or are in need of immediate assistance.

“The Skiatook Police Department and I would like to thank the Skiatook First Baptist Church for this donation, as it will give our officers an excellent tool to implement in such circumstances they become involved in with small children,” Skiatook police Chief Billy Wakefield said in a Facebook post.

The general public is welcome to join Skiatook police officers for Coffee with a Cop program that is held every third Thursday at 8:30 a.m. at Skiatook First Baptist Church, 825 W. Rogers Blvd.