Skiatook Fire Dept. to defend Boots & Badges Blood Drive title July 20

Skiatook’s first responders are looking for citizens to support their efforts through blood donation with Oklahoma Blood Institute.

Those who give at the Boots & Badges blood drive on Wednesday, July 20, will provide blood needed to save local lives, such as those that firefighters and law enforcement officers save every day.

Healthy adults are urged to give blood at the American Legion across from Walmart, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. All donors will receive a special-edition “Protect and Give” Boots & Badges T-shirt and their choice of two free entry vouchers to Safari Joe’s H2O Water & Adventure Park, one free entry voucher to Science Museum Oklahoma or one free entry to Frontier City, to be redeemed at yourbloodinstitute.org.

“Skiatook’s first responders see the daily need for blood first-hand when the people they rescue require life-saving treatment,” said Jan Laub, Executive Director Tulsa. “We can’t say enough about the service our police officers and firefighters provide, and we owe it to them to do our part in making sure blood is available in emergency situations.”

Oklahoma Blood Institute supports the inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide, including all Children’s, Indian and Veterans hospitals. Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.