 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Skiatook FFA wins at Tulsa livestock show

Skiatook FFA wins at Tulsa livestock show

{{featured_button_text}}

On September 3-4 the Fall Tulsa County Livestock show was held in Collinsville, Oklahoma.

Skiatook FFA had a total of six students who participated in this event including Cynthia Kishner, Jake Maggard, Riley Elrod, Camdan Postier, Rebecca Hudson and Jace Clare.

The Skiatook FFA Chapter was well recognized by students having multiple Breed Champions, the Grand Champion Doe and Wether Goat, Grand Champion Gilt and Market Hog, and Reserve Grand Champion Heifer and Steer.

Congratulations once again to all the Skiatook FFA Members on a fantastic and very successful Fall Tulsa County Livestock Show.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Nature Note: Box Turtles
News

Nature Note: Box Turtles

  • Updated

Oklahoma has two kinds of box turtles, the ornate box turtle and the three-toed box turtle. We have both in the Skiatook area.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News