Skiatook FFA wins at Tulsa livestock show

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
On September 3-4 the Fall Tulsa County Livestock show was held in Collinsville, Oklahoma.
Skiatook FFA had a total of six students who participated in this event including Cynthia Kishner, Jake Maggard, Riley Elrod, Camdan Postier, Rebecca Hudson and Jace Clare.
The Skiatook FFA Chapter was well recognized by students having multiple Breed Champions, the Grand Champion Doe and Wether Goat, Grand Champion Gilt and Market Hog, and Reserve Grand Champion Heifer and Steer.
Congratulations once again to all the Skiatook FFA Members on a fantastic and very successful Fall Tulsa County Livestock Show.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Lindsey Chastain
Managing Editor
Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.