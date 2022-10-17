Skiatook FFA students participate, place in Sand Springs Greenhand Quiz Contest

Skiatook FFA recently participated and placed in the Greenhand Quiz Contest in Sand Springs.

Kaydan Scheihing, Sloane McIntire, Teagan Bowman, Ella Freeman, Addi Still and Whitley Conley competed in the opening ceremonies, which won sixth place overall.

Additionally, four of the five made it to the final round, including Scheihing taking first, Bowman second, McIntire sixth and Harvel eighth.

“These students did an amazing job and really came far from where they began,” Skiatook FFA said in a Facebook post. “They now have a new glimpse of what their confidence and potential could look like as an FFA member.

“These kids handled themselves amazingly, as they had to study as much as they could. They’ve not only learned how to do things under pressure and not much time, but they’ve gained new life skills that they will take with them everywhere.”

Scheihing and Bowman will also attend the state contest this week.