Skiatook FFA’s Kaydan Scheihing, Teagan Bowman qualify for state finals

Kaydan Scheihing and Teagan Bowman of the Skiatook FFA chapter were recently recognized on a state level.

The two students were among 50 high school freshman FFA members from across Oklahoma to qualify for the state finals of the Greenhand Quiz Career Development Event held at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater on October 18.

To qualify for the state finals, FFA members must score high on a 50-question written exam and survive a 100-question oral elimination round. Questions are selected from the Official FFA Manual and other identified sources.

Each of the 50 state qualifiers received a certificate plaque sponsored by Farm Credit Associations of Oklahoma.

FFA’s mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

For more information, visit okffa.org.