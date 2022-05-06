Skiatook FFA Chapter appoints new officers for 2022-23 year

The Skiatook FFA Chapter has appointed new officers for the 2022-23 year.
• Farren Wright (secretary), replacing Cynthia Kishner
• Garrett Case (president), replacing Trinity Hand
• Kane Beard (historian), retaining seat
• Kate McClure (vice president), replacing Garrett Case
• Kaylee Kerr (reporter), replacing Kate McClure
• Rebecca Hudson (sentinel), retaining seat
• Shelby Easky (parliamentarian), replacing Luke Boswell
• Tayhlor Elmore (treasurer), replacing Farren Wright
“We appreciate our seniors who are about to embrace an entire new journey, and we can’t wait to see them all grow,” McClure said on the chapter's Facebook page.