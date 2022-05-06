 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Skiatook FFA Chapter appoints new officers for 2022-23 year

  • 0
skiatook ffa

The Skiatook FFA Chapter has appointed new officers for the 2022-23 year.

 Courtesy photo

The Skiatook FFA Chapter has appointed new officers for the 2022-23 year.

Farren Wright (secretary), replacing Cynthia Kishner

Garrett Case (president), replacing Trinity Hand

Kane Beard (historian), retaining seat

Kate McClure (vice president), replacing Garrett Case

Kaylee Kerr (reporter), replacing Kate McClure

Rebecca Hudson (sentinel), retaining seat

Shelby Easky (parliamentarian), replacing Luke Boswell

Tayhlor Elmore (treasurer), replacing Farren Wright

“We appreciate our seniors who are about to embrace an entire new journey, and we can’t wait to see them all grow,” McClure said on the chapter's Facebook page.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert