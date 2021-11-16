 Skip to main content
Skiatook FFA attends National FFA Convention
 Submitted
"There's a difference between being competitive in FFA, and being competitive for FFA. At the end of the day, I can chase my goals and whatever the outcome is, I'm still in love with what I do. I hope new FFA members continue to have that mindset." -Trinity Hand
 
This year's National FFA Convention was an absolutely amazing experience! Skiatook FFA got to experience the heart of National FFA and take a closer look at how agriculture impacts our country and the people within it.
 
Making the most out of this experience, this officer team made many memories and learning moments. We encourage anyone who gets an opportunity to go to a National or State level convention to go and soak up as much as you can.
 
Watching National Officer candidate, Karstyn Cantrell, stand firm in her passion for agriculture and still walk away just as optimistic was very inspiring for this chapter officer team. It is one thing to chase a goal, but it has a whole other value when you move thousands of people along the way.
 
This year, we learned that there is so much more to a person whether or not they have on a blue and gold jacket. We got to see the way FFA moves people and how we can keep inspiring others.
 
This officer team had multiple interactions with new faces and passionate hearts for FFA. We learned how to improve our chapters, officer teams, and even ourselves. We thank the National FFA for this opportunity, as we have come home with a new perspective.
