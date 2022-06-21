Skiatook fast-food employee arrested for distributing meth in drive-thru, police say

A Skiatook fast-food employee is behind bars after police say he distributed methamphetamine through a drive-thru window.

Skiatook police on Monday, June 20, responded to a report from an individual who ordered food at a local restaurant and claimed to find a small baggy inside their sack, according to the police report.

Officers learned that the baggy contained a crystalline substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine, the report shows.

After talking with the restaurant staff, officers identified Bryce Francis, an employee at the restaurant, as the suspect.

Francis was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance within 2,000 feet of school and possession of a controlled substance, the report notes.

“When you go out to eat, please check the food, especially before consuming it or handing it to a child,” the Skiatook Police Department posted on its Facebook page. “If you encounter anything like described in this incident, please contact us immediately.”