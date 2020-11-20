Skiatook Falls to Poteau as Season Comes to a Close

Skiatook’s 2020 season came to a close in the semifinals of the OSSAA 4A Playoffs against the Poteau Pirates. While the Pirates won 52-27 after two late scores, Skiatook still had a season of which they should be proud.
The Bulldogs came into the matchup following a 42-7 dismantling of Fort Gibson, made notable by three touchdowns from Alex “Red” Johnson in his debut at halfback in the absence of Reese Womack.
Poteau came into the matchup after a first-round bye. The Pirates lost their first two games of the regular season before going 8-0 after that and undefeated in district 4A-4.
Unfortunately for Skiatook, Poteau looked like a team on a hot streak. They wasted no time in putting together a scoring drive on their first possession, which ended with a short touchdown run.
Much of the first half was more of the same: Poteau scored on nearly every possession and Skiatook couldn’t move the chains.
After Skiatook threw an interception midway through the second quarter, the Pirates looked to extend the lead to four scores, but the Bulldogs defense came up with a big stop, forcing a fumble, which Tony Johnson recovered.
On the very next play, Mason Willingham connected with Cash Cooper on a pass that went for nearly thirty-yards down the Poteau sideline.
From there, “Red” Johnson came up huge for Skiatook, picking up two first downs to help move the Bulldogs into scoring position. Then, from the one-yard line, Willingham plunged in for a score, giving Skiatook a score before the half ended 24-6.
Skiatook’s momentum carried into the second half, which opened with a Bulldogs touchdown on a Willingham pass to Chase Tindell. A failed conversion made the score 24-12.
Poteau responded with a touchdown of their own, going up 31-12 with 4:38 left in the third.
Skiatook kept the game interesting, with Tyler Garrett scoring a touchdown at the end of the third and Willingham converting on a two-point attempt. Poteau led 31-20 when the third came to a close.
The teams traded touchdowns to open the fourth--Garrett scoring again for Skiatook--and the lead was 38-27 in favor of the Pirates.
At this point, Skiatook got a much-needed stop in hopes to narrow the gap, but a pick-six for the Pirates helped them preserve the win, and the game went on to end 52-27.
Despite the tough loss, the Bulldogs played very well against a good team. The Journal would like to say a special thanks to the team and coaches for the work put in this season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!