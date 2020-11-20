Skiatook Falls to Poteau as Season Comes to a Close

Skiatook’s 2020 season came to a close in the semifinals of the OSSAA 4A Playoffs against the Poteau Pirates. While the Pirates won 52-27 after two late scores, Skiatook still had a season of which they should be proud.

The Bulldogs came into the matchup following a 42-7 dismantling of Fort Gibson, made notable by three touchdowns from Alex “Red” Johnson in his debut at halfback in the absence of Reese Womack.

Poteau came into the matchup after a first-round bye. The Pirates lost their first two games of the regular season before going 8-0 after that and undefeated in district 4A-4.

Unfortunately for Skiatook, Poteau looked like a team on a hot streak. They wasted no time in putting together a scoring drive on their first possession, which ended with a short touchdown run.

Much of the first half was more of the same: Poteau scored on nearly every possession and Skiatook couldn’t move the chains.

After Skiatook threw an interception midway through the second quarter, the Pirates looked to extend the lead to four scores, but the Bulldogs defense came up with a big stop, forcing a fumble, which Tony Johnson recovered.