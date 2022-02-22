 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Skiatook drama places at Union VIrtual Contest
Skiatook Drama & Speech students placed at the Union Virtual Contest held February 11-12.
Penzie Brown placed 3rd in Championship division of Monologue Acting. 
Emily Chisum placed 3rd in poetry reading and qualified for regional performance.
Bradon Gordon placed 3rd in foreign current events speaking.
Other students competing included Cole Butler, Kevin Hazel, Maddox Lauffer, Victoria Switzner, Brielle Anderson, and Dnae Blalock.  Volunteer Judging was provided by alumni Austyn Potter.  
