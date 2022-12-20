Skiatook drama, debate students compete in NSDA’s Springboard Capstone Tournament

The Skiatook drama and debate team competed in a virtual contest on Dec. 3.

The Springboard Capstone Tournament was hosted online by the National Speech & Debate Association. Over 100 schools from 33 states and over 600 individual performers were represented at the event.

Skiatook students participated in prose reading, poetry reading, pro con speaking and original spoken word poetry.

They included: Brooklyn Gaither, Kenya Hopewell, Caiden Sanchez, Reem Sprangel, Jericah Wood, Cole Butler, Caleb Cain, Mac Coons, Tyler Currey, Taryn Hubble, Jacob McKee, Macy Province, Lore Shockley and Kenneth Vice.

Each student was viewed by six critics who provided feedback for improving their speaking, writing and presenting skills. About seven more Skiatook students qualified to become members of the National Speech & Debate Honor Society.

Volunteer judging was provided by teacher Theresa Hazel and Skiatook alumni Riley Helton and Heather Branamann.