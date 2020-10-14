Skiatook declared a Purple Heart City

Mayor Herb Forbes issued a proclamation on October 13 and declared Skiatook a Purple Heart City.

The proclamation stated the city's great appreciation and gratitude for men and women who have selfless served in the armed forces and those who were wounded or paid the ultimate sacrifice. The proclamation is intended to show the city's support and honor of all veterans.

Mitch Reed, Commander of the local chapter of the Purple Heart said, "This is an honorary action. It recognizes all veterans who have served in the United States Armed Forces and that the city supports its veterans. There are currently around 40 cities, two tribes and two counties that have taken this action and we are working on several others at this time."

City discusses kiosk for utility payments

City Manager Dan Yancy brought to the city council a proposal to install a kiosk at city hall to accept utility payments. The project would require updating of the city's computer systems and software, which are around seven years old. The project would cost approximately $150,000 and would be funded through the Cares Act. No action was taken at this time.