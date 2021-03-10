Skiatook Debate Wins Yukon Tournament

Skiatook Debate students won the debate championship at the virtual tournament hosted by Yukon High School on Feb 26-27. In their first debate tournament in a year and a half, partners Oki Darrow and Maverick Williams beat Guymon High School arguing on the national topic of reforming prison sentencing.
Drama performer Jessica Kelly was 2nd place in monologue acting in the Yukon virtual tournament. Mason Parker was a finalist in poetry reading. Other Skiatook students competing included Lesley Izquierdo and Dakota Flores.
The students are headed to regional contest online on March 26-27.