A Skiatook couple was hospitalized in a car accident Saturday evening.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Oklahoma 20 near North 92nd West Avenue about 2.6 miles west of Skiatook, according to the accident report.

It states that Richard and Kathleen Patrick were driving westbound on Oklahoma 20 in a 2015 Ford F150 when they collided with a 2018 Dodge Ram 4500 wrecker truck that was stopped while towing a disabled vehicle.

Richard was transported to a local hospital but treated and released. Kathleen was also transported but admitted in good condition with head, neck, trunk internal and trunk external injuries, the report shows.

Investigating agencies noted that the alleged cause of the collision was failure to yield to the emergency vehicle.