Skiatook City Council rejects proposed mask ordinance

The staff of the City of Skiatook proposed a mask ordinance that was presented to city council on November 16 in a special meeting.

The proposed ordinance cited the rising number of cases and hospitalizations, the minimally restrictive means previously taken to protect public health, and the recommendations and encouragements for mask wearing and social distancing by the CDC as the best means of slowing transmission of the virus as the reasoning behind the proposal.

The ordinance would have required the wearing of masks for anyone 10 years of age and over in public indoor facilities. Exceptions included those who are exempt from mask wearing, in outdoor areas when social distancing, while eating and drinking, or others as listed.

The proposed ordinance is similar to the ordinance already adopted by the City of Tulsa.

A complete copy of the ordinance can be found at SkiatookJournal.com.

The ordinance failed to pass with four no votes and three yes votes.

Linda Loftis, Joyce Jech, Cody Fuentes and Geoff McGoffin voted not to approve the ordinance.

Mayor Herb Forbes, Stephanie Upton and Robin Edens all voted to approve the ordinance.

