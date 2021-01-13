Skiatook citizen concerned about masks brings discussion to City Council

Chester Reyckert, a citizen of Skiatook and owner of the Skiatook Statuary, brought his concerns about Skiatook's City Council rejection of a mask mandate to a discussion before the council on January 12, 2021.
The discussion was not an action item during the council meeting and the council did not hold a vote.
The staff of the City of Skiatook proposed a mask ordinance that was presented to city council on November 16 in a special meeting.
The proposed ordinance cited the rising number of cases and hospitalizations, the minimally restrictive means previously taken to protect public health, and the recommendations and encouragements for mask wearing and social distancing by the CDC as the best means of slowing transmission of the virus as the reasoning behind the proposal.
The ordinance would have required the wearing of masks for anyone 10 years of age and over in public indoor facilities. Exceptions included those who are exempt from mask wearing, in outdoor areas when social distancing, while eating and drinking, or others as listed.
The ordinance failed to pass with four no votes and three yes votes.
Linda Loftis, Joyce Jech, Cody Fuentes and Geoff McGoffin voted not to approve the ordinance.
Mayor Herb Forbes, Stephanie Upton and Robin Edens all voted to approve the ordinance.
Reyckert hoped to change the minds of the council to bring a mask mandate back to a vote, but this time to approve a mandate. He cited recommendations from medical experts such as the CDC, the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Dr. Fauci, The World Health Organization, the Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins, the Oklahoma State Medical Association and others who say that the worst is yet to come.
"They haven't been wrong yet," Reyckert said of the experts. "Cases continue to rise. The new deaths per day in January far exceeds the deaths per day in March when we had the shut down. No one wants a shut down. Masks will hopefully prevent that. The economy will bounce back strongest if we save as many lives as possible today."
Reyckert stated that 35 other states have mask mandates including all states surrounding Oklahoma except Missouri and that Cherokee Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. has mandated masks at all Cherokee facilities.
"The higher calling of the council should be to vote for the heath and safety of all people, even those who are opposed or misinformed. The police, fire and ambulances need this vote more than anybody," Reyckert said. "If you vote masks down again, more people will die. Let's move ahead in 2021 with trusted facts. If we err, let's err on the side of safety."
Of the approximately 20 people in attendance at the meeting, four signed up to speak out against Reyckert.
David McLain, who stated he was there not as a representative of the Oklahoma Republican Party, but as a citizen of Skiatook. He conceded that Reyckert made some good points, but "he is wrong."
McLain stated that something on a national scale can't be brought down to the level of a town with a few thousand people and that the Governor is reopening schools. He also stated that the majority of places require masks anyway and he can respect that.
"The highest calling of the board is to protect the civil liberties and freedoms of the people, even in a pandemic," McLain stated. "I'm concerned that this even made it back to the docket. Personal responsibility has been laid at our feet and we've done a good job in this city."
"There is always a slippery slope," McLain said. "First masks, then a curfew. This board has already spoken."
Clay Staires said, "Thank you for not feeling like you have to protect us in our ignorance because we are not ignorant. Thank you for saying no to mask mandate. It really does just come down to, do we want government making these decisions for people?"
Richard Barnes, owner of the Skiatook Auction, had also signed up to speak, but declined to comment further stating he will go right along with what the others had said.
Randy Sien gave some facts as the owner of Sien Shelton Funeral Home. He said of the 113 deaths in 2020, seven were COVID-19 relates and five to six of those had underlying conditions - no mask
"Covid is real and deadly. Wear a mask if you want to, but don't force people to," Sien said.
Although no one signed up to speak in favor of a mask mandate during the meeting, Reyckert presented the council with petitions from all three medical facilities in Skiatook in favor of the mask mandate as well as petitions with around 40 signatures, though he admits he did very little in the way of soliciting signatures.
"The people putting their lives on the line are asking us to wear a mask," Reyckert said.
As of January 12, 2021, 1278 citizens of Skiatook had contracted COVID-19. In 2019, the population of Skiatook was 7,962. That means that approximately one in every seven people has been infected with the virus.
"I felt the significance of all of the community’s medical facilities endorsing a mask mandate would be, in itself, enough for anyone," Reyckert said. "I am bewildered how the very people that use these doctors, take their medicines and follow their advice, can then totally reject the same doctor’s adamant admonitions to use a face mask . In face of all the experts warnings and with no regard or respect for the health of others the “inconvenience” of a face mask is just too much of a burden."
Reyckert was disappointed by the meeting. "It was a discouraging meeting and a blow to one’s faith in humanity, until realizing this was a very small segment of a community that has a vast majority of people who do care and are willing to put the community ahead of themselves."
At this time it is unknown if a mask mandate vote will again be brought before City Council.