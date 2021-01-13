Skiatook citizen concerned about masks brings discussion to City Council

David McLain, who stated he was there not as a representative of the Oklahoma Republican Party, but as a citizen of Skiatook. He conceded that Reyckert made some good points, but "he is wrong."

McLain stated that something on a national scale can't be brought down to the level of a town with a few thousand people and that the Governor is reopening schools. He also stated that the majority of places require masks anyway and he can respect that.

"The highest calling of the board is to protect the civil liberties and freedoms of the people, even in a pandemic," McLain stated. "I'm concerned that this even made it back to the docket. Personal responsibility has been laid at our feet and we've done a good job in this city."

"There is always a slippery slope," McLain said. "First masks, then a curfew. This board has already spoken."

Clay Staires said, "Thank you for not feeling like you have to protect us in our ignorance because we are not ignorant. Thank you for saying no to mask mandate. It really does just come down to, do we want government making these decisions for people?"

Richard Barnes, owner of the Skiatook Auction, had also signed up to speak, but declined to comment further stating he will go right along with what the others had said.