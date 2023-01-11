Skiatook Chamber’s Sara Herren completes Institute for Organization Management

Skiatook Chamber Executive Director Sara Herren is continuing to advance her career as a means to serve the local business community.

Herren recently attended the Institute for Organization Management, the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

She completed her first year at the four-year nonprofit leadership training at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona, at the beginning of January.

“Extremely grateful for a board of directors that believe in my professional development,” Herren said in a Facebook post.

The Skiatook native completed courses focusing on leadership, advocacy, marketing, finance and membership to enhance her organizational management skills and add new fuel to their organizations, making them run more efficiency and effectively.

“Institute graduates are recognized across the country as leaders in their industries and organizations,” IOM Vice President Raymond P. Towle said.

“These individuals have the knowledge, skills and dedication necessary to achieve professional and organizational success in the dynamic association and chamber industries.”