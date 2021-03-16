Skiatook Central Park to expand with new amenities

Skiatook Central Park will be getting some new features including a bandstand stage, a sheltered area, another restroom, a walking trail bridge, walking trails, basketball courts, and tennis courts.

The City of Skiatook applied for the Land and Water Conservation (LWCF) Grant to fund Phase Two of Central Park.

"The State Side of the LWCF provides matching grants to States and local governments for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities," according to its website. "Over 40,000 grants to states and localities have been approved under the LWCF grants program for acquisition, development and planning of outdoor recreation opportunities in the United States. Grants have supported purchase and protection of 3 million acres of recreation lands and over 29,000 projects to develop basic recreation facilities in every State and territory of the nation."

The statewide grant is given to three cities annually, and Skiatook has never won a bid for the grant before. Skiatook received $850,000 with the grant, which does require matching funds from the city.

When is construction expected to begin on Phase 2 of Central Park? It will likely be around 6 months as the project will have to be engineered and then sent out for bid.