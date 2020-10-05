Skiatook Bedlam Blood Battles: Save Lives with Oklahoma Blood Institute

The Bedlam Blood Battle is on again this fall, and it’s time to save lives and support your favorite team with Oklahoma Blood Institute.
Individuals ages sixteen and up are urged to give blood at one of these locations:
• Osage Casino Skiatook; Thursday, October 8, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
• First Baptist Church Skiatook; Thursday, October 22, Noon to 6:00 p.m.
Appointments are preferred. Walk-ins will be managed as schedules allow.
Donors will receive a free t-shirt in OSU orange or OU crimson to show their pride for their team. Oklahoma Blood Institute is the local, non-profit blood supplier, supporting the inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide.
All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors.* Masks are required for all donors and will be provided if needed.
Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) is collecting convalescent plasma from donors who have recovered from COVID-19 to treat seriously ill patients. By creating the only statewide registry of available patients, Oklahoma Blood Institute can ensure local patients receive the donated products and have the best possible chance at fighting the illness. Donors are encouraged to sign up for Oklahoma’s registry at my.bio-linked.org or by calling 1-888-308-3924. Once qualified, donors will be scheduled for plasma donation at hospital partner sites, with each donor providing up to three therapeutic plasma doses.
“We are dealing with uncertain times, but one thing is always certain—patients need blood 365 days a year,” said Jan Laub, Executive Director Tulsa. “We urge all healthy adults to help support patients who rely on blood and blood products for the treatment of life-threatening illnesses or injuries.”
Blood drives will be managed according to CDC safety recommendations. Oklahoma Blood Institute is committed to maintaining the safest standards for blood collection, testing and transfusion.
Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives. Appointments can be made by calling 1-877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org. More information on Oklahoma Blood Institute can be found at obi.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!