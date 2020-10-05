Skiatook Bedlam Blood Battles: Save Lives with Oklahoma Blood Institute

The Bedlam Blood Battle is on again this fall, and it’s time to save lives and support your favorite team with Oklahoma Blood Institute.

Individuals ages sixteen and up are urged to give blood at one of these locations:

• Osage Casino Skiatook; Thursday, October 8, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

• First Baptist Church Skiatook; Thursday, October 22, Noon to 6:00 p.m.

Appointments are preferred. Walk-ins will be managed as schedules allow.

Donors will receive a free t-shirt in OSU orange or OU crimson to show their pride for their team. Oklahoma Blood Institute is the local, non-profit blood supplier, supporting the inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide.

All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors.* Masks are required for all donors and will be provided if needed.