Skiatook band performs Christmas Concert

Bands from Skiatook schools performed their Christmas concert on Tuesday, December 14. The Band Boosters held a silent auction fundraiser to help fund band activities.

The 6th grade beginning band kicked off the concert playing three tunes including crowd favorite "Reindeer Boogie."

The 7th grade band played "Welcome Christmas" and "Sleigh Ride."

The 8th grade band played "Three Quiet Carols" and "I'll Be Home for Christmas."

The jazz band, a new addition to the lineup this year, had the crowd cheering and dancing in their seats. The jazz band met after school to practice for the concert and was comprised of high school band members and a few 8th graders. They played "Deck the Halls," and "Let it Snow!"

The High School Band received a standing ovation for their performance. The band started out by playing a very difficult tune composed by the Czech composer Dvorak. Band Director Bobby Kitchen explained the song would have been played during holidays or festivals and was composed in the late 1800s.