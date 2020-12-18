Skiatook band performs Christmas Concert

The Skiatook Band performed their Christmas Concert on December 17.

The concert was held at the activity center to allow for social distancing of both the band members and the guests. Bulldog TV streamed the concert live for those who could not attend.

The 6th grade band played "BB Christmas" and "Reindeer Boogie." The 7th grade band played "The Name's Claus, Santa Claus." The 8th grade band played "Winter Wonderland." A combined 7th and 8th grade played "Treasury of Carols."

The High School band played "Merry Christmas, Darling," "Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring," and "A Christmas Festival."

Assistant Band Director Bobby Kitchen said that Skiatook was one of the few schools to be able to host a live concert and thanked the administration for helping to make the concert happen safely.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.