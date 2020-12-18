 Skip to main content
Skiatook band performs Christmas Concert

Skiatook band performs Christmas Concert

Skiatook High School Band Christmas Concert

The Skiatook High School Band performed Christmas favorites.

 Lindsey Chastain

The Skiatook Band performed their Christmas Concert on December 17.

The concert was held at the activity center to allow for social distancing of both the band members and the guests. Bulldog TV streamed the concert live for those who could not attend.

The 6th grade band played "BB Christmas" and "Reindeer Boogie." The 7th grade band played "The Name's Claus, Santa Claus." The 8th grade band played "Winter Wonderland." A combined 7th and 8th grade played "Treasury of Carols."

The High School band played "Merry Christmas, Darling," "Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring," and "A Christmas Festival."

Assistant Band Director Bobby Kitchen said that Skiatook was one of the few schools to be able to host a live concert and thanked the administration for helping to make the concert happen safely.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

