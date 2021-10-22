Skiatook Band earns Superior ratings at State

The Pride of Skiatook Marching band concluded their competitive marching season this week. The show's theme this year was summertime and featured popular hits related to the theme.

The band competed at the Oologah Stallion Battalion Marching competition and received 6th overall out of 27 bands, many of which were in 5A.

At the Oklahoma Bandmasters State Band competition, the band was named 11th in the state in 4A bands.

Band director Keysto Stotz said, "The band rounded off the season at the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Competition with straight superior ratings (the highest that a band can earn) The band had a great season!"

