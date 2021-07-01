Skiatook Auction holds final sale

The Skiatook Auction has banged the gavel for the last time. After 47 years in business, auctioneer Richard Barnes is retiring.
Barnes started following his grandfather around as he worked at auctions at five years old. He made his first sale at 13 and was hooked. He held his first auction at the original Skiatook Auction location at 105 E. Rogers. Barnes wanted to stop attending school and just do auctions, but his parents told him he had to stay in school or they would close the auction.
The Skiatook Auction eventually moved to their final location at 114 S. A Street in 1985. The auction was a family affair with Barnes working alongside his wife, parents, brother and sister-in-law. The Shannon family also put in long hours helping out at the auction.
“We had highs and lows, but the effort was been rewarding,” Barnes said.
Each Monday, the auction house would be full of people looking for furniture, appliances, and unique items. Many regular attendees of the auction expressed their sadness at the end of the era, but many also said they were happy and excited that Barnes will get to spend more time with his family and enjoy his retirement years. At least two people stated they took time off work to attend the final auction.
Jane Knight said, "This makes me so sad, but I’m happy for all of you in your retirement. I really enjoyed my visits and buys! God bless all of you!"
Raymond Gilpin said, "You will be sorely missed but enjoy every minute of your well earned retirement. Thanks for all the years you served the communities around you."
Barnes stated that he sold the building, but not the business. "You never know. I may get really bored in retirement and be back in a couple of years. Not in this building, but somewhere else."
Barnes and his family are excited for the next chapter in their lives. He said, "Thanks to all who attended our last night and made it one we'll remember forever. May God's blessings overwhelm you all."