Skiatook Auction holds final sale

The Skiatook Auction has banged the gavel for the last time. After 47 years in business, auctioneer Richard Barnes is retiring.

Barnes started following his grandfather around as he worked at auctions at five years old. He made his first sale at 13 and was hooked. He held his first auction at the original Skiatook Auction location at 105 E. Rogers. Barnes wanted to stop attending school and just do auctions, but his parents told him he had to stay in school or they would close the auction.

The Skiatook Auction eventually moved to their final location at 114 S. A Street in 1985. The auction was a family affair with Barnes working alongside his wife, parents, brother and sister-in-law. The Shannon family also put in long hours helping out at the auction.

“We had highs and lows, but the effort was been rewarding,” Barnes said.

Each Monday, the auction house would be full of people looking for furniture, appliances, and unique items. Many regular attendees of the auction expressed their sadness at the end of the era, but many also said they were happy and excited that Barnes will get to spend more time with his family and enjoy his retirement years. At least two people stated they took time off work to attend the final auction.