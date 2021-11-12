Skiatook athletics honors long time volunteers

At the last football game of the 2021 season, several volunteers were recognized for the time and dedication they have given to the Skiatook football program.

Josh Taylor has helped run the chain crew for 22 years. Jerry Ridenour has been working the chain crew for 25 years. Jimmy Taylor has been in charge of the chain crew for over 48 years.

"Another one of our Friday night volunteers that we could not do without is Dr. Jay Lorton," said Dawn Crase of Skiatook Athletics. "Dr. Lorton has been on sidelines for Skiatook Athletics for 20 plus years. We would be lost without him.

Matt Neighbors ‘The Voice of the Bulldogs’ and his trusty spotter Scott Neighbors have been volunteering on Friday nights for over 25 years.

"These men will never ever know what their dedication means to us. We depend on them for every home football game and just knowing that they will be there is a relief. Bulldog Athletics could never thank them enough," Crase said.

