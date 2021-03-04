Skiatook announces the 2020-21 Site Teachers of the Year

Jennifer Perdue
Jennifer Perdue is the Marrs Elementary Teacher of the Year. She has been teaching in Skiatook for seven years and has been teaching for 11 years overall. She teaches kindergarten and first grade.
In addition to teaching Perdue is an active member of FBC Skiatook and assists with their children and youth programs. She also sponsors Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Student council. She has coached youth soccer and basketball.
“Students must know that you care before they care what you know. Building a safe environment where the students feel loved and know they can take chances and make mistakes is vital to a child’s success,” Perdue said.
Jennifer Lathrop
Jennifer Lathrop is the Skiatook Elementary Teacher of the Year. She has been teaching for 19 years and has always taught for Skiatook Public Schools. She teaches 2nd grade through 5th grade.
“All children should be treated with respect. Teachers, families, and community members need to work together to support children. Teachers should be continually learning, reflecting, and growing in their profession,” Lathrop said.
Patricia Cook
Patricia Cook is the Skiatook Intermediate Elementary Teacher of the Year. She has been teaching for 11 years for Skiatook Public Schools and teaches music for 3rd through 5th grades. In addition to teaching Cook is a Girl Scout leader and a member of First Baptist Church.
“All children deserve a quality education and are in my classroom for a reason. I value relationships as well as teaching content. I will build these relationships while maintaining high expectations in a safe and warm environment that is conducive to learning. Together with the other stakeholders in the students’ lives, we can help them achieve success,” Cook said.
Carmen Hill
Carmen Hill is the Newman Middle School Teacher of the Year. She has been teaching for 27 years and will complete a Masters degree in Counseling in May, 2021. She teaches science to 6th and 7th grades. Previously she coached junior high basketball, track and soccer.
“My teaching philosophy is that all children are unparalleled and that my role as a teacher is to encourage each student to discover their own potential and help them to reach their highest potential. I engage in positive relationships with my students. I am committed to equipping my students with the tools they need to be successful members of their society in the future,” Hill said.
Leah Hoy
Leah Hoy is the Skiatook High School Teacher of the Year. Hoy has been teaching for nine years and teaches English to 11th and 12th grades. She oversees a reading challenge for teachers and students.
“My philosophy has evolved over the years. In addition to teaching students the fundamentals in both reading comprehension and writing, I also strive to help them find their own value. Being so close to graduation, I want to assist students in discovering their passions, talents, and long-term goals for their future,” Hoy said.