Skiatook announces the 2020-21 Site Teachers of the Year

“All children deserve a quality education and are in my classroom for a reason. I value relationships as well as teaching content. I will build these relationships while maintaining high expectations in a safe and warm environment that is conducive to learning. Together with the other stakeholders in the students’ lives, we can help them achieve success,” Cook said.

Carmen Hill

Carmen Hill is the Newman Middle School Teacher of the Year. She has been teaching for 27 years and will complete a Masters degree in Counseling in May, 2021. She teaches science to 6th and 7th grades. Previously she coached junior high basketball, track and soccer.

“My teaching philosophy is that all children are unparalleled and that my role as a teacher is to encourage each student to discover their own potential and help them to reach their highest potential. I engage in positive relationships with my students. I am committed to equipping my students with the tools they need to be successful members of their society in the future,” Hill said.

Leah Hoy

Leah Hoy is the Skiatook High School Teacher of the Year. Hoy has been teaching for nine years and teaches English to 11th and 12th grades. She oversees a reading challenge for teachers and students.

“My philosophy has evolved over the years. In addition to teaching students the fundamentals in both reading comprehension and writing, I also strive to help them find their own value. Being so close to graduation, I want to assist students in discovering their passions, talents, and long-term goals for their future,” Hoy said.

