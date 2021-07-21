Skiatook 5th grade school supply list

1 three ring binder 3” rings
1 three ring binder 1” rings
3 packages wide ruled loose leaf paper
48 pencils wooden or mechanical pencils
5 packages pencil topper erasers
4 boxes of tissue
1 package of colored pencils — 12 pack
4 plastic pocket folders no brads
1 pencil bag to fit in 3 ring binder
3 single subject spirals, wide ruled
1 7oz bottle of glue
10 dry erase markers (black)
10 pack red pens
1 composition notebook
3 highlighters (pink, yellow, green)
1 pair scissors
1 bottle hand sanitizer
1 book bag or backpack
1 pair headphones/earbuds
1 pocket folder for music class
If you choose to use a lock on your locker, you will need to provide the lock. You must also give a copy of the key or combination to your homeroom teacher.
Students will need a pair of tennis shoes for days they have PE.
Headphone/earbuds will be used in the computer labs.
Amounts are estimates. Students are responsible for having pencil and paper in class each day.
