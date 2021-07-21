 Skip to main content
Skiatook 5th grade school supply list
Skiatook 5th grade school supply list

Skiatook school supplies
Lindsey Chastain

1 three ring binder 3” rings

1 three ring binder 1” rings

3 packages wide ruled loose leaf paper

48 pencils wooden or mechanical pencils

5 packages pencil topper erasers

4 boxes of tissue

1 package of colored pencils — 12 pack

4 plastic pocket folders no brads

1 pencil bag to fit in 3 ring binder

3 single subject spirals, wide ruled

1 7oz bottle of glue

10 dry erase markers (black)

10 pack red pens

1 composition notebook

3 highlighters (pink, yellow, green)

1 pair scissors

1 bottle hand sanitizer

1 book bag or backpack

1 pair headphones/earbuds

1 pocket folder for music class

If you choose to use a lock on your locker, you will need to provide the lock. You must also give a copy of the key or combination to your homeroom teacher.

Students will need a pair of tennis shoes for days they have PE.

Headphone/earbuds will be used in the computer labs.

Amounts are estimates. Students are responsible for having pencil and paper in class each day.

