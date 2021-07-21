 Skip to main content
Skiatook 4th grade school supply list
Skiatook 4th grade school supply list

Skiatook school supplies
Lindsey Chastain

4 pencils 24 package

3 boxes of tissue

1 1” three ring binder

1 ruler

1 pencil bag (fit in 3 ring binder)

6 plain colored plastic folders with pockets and brads

6 glue sticks

10 Expo dry erase markers

1 package wide basic colored washable markers

4 spiral notebooks

1 pair 6” student scissors

12 or 24 count colored pencils

1 container of Clorox wipes (girls only)

1 bottle Germ-X (boys only)

1 package pencil top erasers

3 highlighters (pink, yellow, green)

1 book bag or backpack

1 pair of headphones/earbuds

1 box gallon sized bags (boys)

1 box quart sized bags (girls)

1 handheld pencil sharpener (fits in pencil bag)

1 pocket folder for music class

If you choose to use a lock on your locker, you will need to provide the lock. You must also give a copy of the key or combination to your homeroom teacher.

Students will need a pair of tennis shoes for days they have PE.

Headphone/earbuds will be used in the computer labs.

Amounts are estimates. Students are responsible for having pencil and paper in class each day.

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com

