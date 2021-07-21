Skiatook 4th grade school supply list

4 pencils 24 package
3 boxes of tissue
1 1” three ring binder
1 ruler
1 pencil bag (fit in 3 ring binder)
6 plain colored plastic folders with pockets and brads
6 glue sticks
10 Expo dry erase markers
1 package wide basic colored washable markers
4 spiral notebooks
1 pair 6” student scissors
12 or 24 count colored pencils
1 container of Clorox wipes (girls only)
1 bottle Germ-X (boys only)
1 package pencil top erasers
3 highlighters (pink, yellow, green)
1 book bag or backpack
1 pair of headphones/earbuds
1 box gallon sized bags (boys)
1 box quart sized bags (girls)
1 handheld pencil sharpener (fits in pencil bag)
1 pocket folder for music class
If you choose to use a lock on your locker, you will need to provide the lock. You must also give a copy of the key or combination to your homeroom teacher.
Students will need a pair of tennis shoes for days they have PE.
Headphone/earbuds will be used in the computer labs.
Amounts are estimates. Students are responsible for having pencil and paper in class each day.
