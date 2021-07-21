Skiatook 3rd grade school supply list

1 package wide ruled notebook paper (300 count)
1 package pencil topper erasers
4 boxes of Kleenex
1 6” or longer scissors
5 plastic folders with brads
1 box 24 count crayons
6 glue sticks
1 package 12 or more colored pencils
2 packages 24 count pencils
1 package 2 count black dry erase markers
1 1” three ring binder (plain)
2 spiral notebooks
1 pencil bag for binder
1 container Clorox wipes
1 large backpack (no wheels)
1 pair sneakers for PE
1 bottle hand sanitizer regular size
Locks will not be allowed on lockers. Decorations must be inside and magnetic only. No stickers or tape.
