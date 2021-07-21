 Skip to main content
Skiatook 3rd grade school supply list
Skiatook 3rd grade school supply list

Skiatook school supplies
Lindsey Chastain

1 package wide ruled notebook paper (300 count)

1 package pencil topper erasers

4 boxes of Kleenex

1 6” or longer scissors

5 plastic folders with brads

1 box 24 count crayons

6 glue sticks

1 package 12 or more colored pencils

2 packages 24 count pencils

1 package 2 count black dry erase markers

1 1” three ring binder (plain)

2 spiral notebooks

1 pencil bag for binder

1 container Clorox wipes

1 large backpack (no wheels)

1 pair sneakers for PE

1 bottle hand sanitizer regular size

Locks will not be allowed on lockers. Decorations must be inside and magnetic only. No stickers or tape.

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

