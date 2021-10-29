 Skip to main content
SIE students helping to break Guinness World Record with kindness chain
SIE students helping to break Guinness World Record with kindness chain

Students at Skiatook Intermediate Elementary recently helped the Guinness Book of World Records record for the longest paper chain.

The students had a goal of submitting a 1/4 mile chain of kindness to The Great Kindness Challenge.

"We will set a new Guinness World Record by creating a 110+ mile inspirational paper-chain. We will collect over 2 million links of recycled/reused paper each with a message of love & hope for the world," said a spokesperson for The Great Kindness Challenge, which is based on California. "Once “social-distancing” is lifted and it is again safe to gather in groups, we will assemble our Kindness Unites Paperchain. After the chain is officially measured for the Guinness World Record, we will distribute sections to hospitals, senior centers, libraries and more as a beautiful reminder that we are all #LinkedByLove!"

Students at SIE used their unique skills as artists, organizers, collectors, planners, writers and mathematicians to work together to reach the goal that was suggested by Mrs. Marley's class.

"The Paper Chain Challenge is a precursor to the Great Kindness Challenge which is a week-long event starting January 24th which encourages everyone to perform as many acts of kindness as possible," said the schools Facebook page. "S.I.E. would like to invite any S.P.S. school site to join them in this challenge in January."

For more information visit www.thegreatkindnesschallenge.com/register.

