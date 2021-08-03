ShopSkiatook during the upcoming tax-free weekend

“Shopping local is crucial for the survival of our economy and growth. For every $100 spent here in Skiatook, approximately $68 of that stays in our community and helps create more jobs. When you decide to #ShopSkiatook, you are not only helping with economic growth, but you are also supporting the backbone of America- small businesses, mom & pop shops,” Herren said. “Last year in 2020, it was evident that the independently owned, small business owners were the ones that were able to adapt to the changes and not be mandated by a higher corporation. When you shop in other communities, you are only helping build their economy higher, so why not spend your dollars where you live and help build ours?”