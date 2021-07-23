ShopSkiatook during the upcoming tax-free weekend

By the tens of thousands, shoppers are expected to take advantage of Oklahoma’s sales tax holiday Aug. 6-8 for clothing and shoe purchases just in time for back-to-school planning.
The holiday, designated by the Oklahoma State Legislature in 2007, helps businesses by providing a boost in the economy while allowing consumers to save money when shopping for these specified items. Retailers are required to participate and may not collect state and local sales or use tax on most footwear and clothing sold for less than $100 during the holiday.
Oklahoma’s annual sales tax holiday will begin on Friday, August 6 and end at midnight on Sunday, August 8. Certain clothing and shoe purchases are exempt from sales tax for this period only. Qualified items are exempt from state, city, county and local municipality sales taxes. Sales of any article of clothing or footwear designed to be worn on or about the human body that costs less than $100 are exempt from Oklahoma sales tax. Items valued at $100 or more are taxable.
Items that are not exempt include special clothing or footwear that is primarily designed for athletic activity or protective use that is not normally worn except when used for athletic activity or protective use for which it is designed. Accessories including jewelry, handbags, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches, and other similar items carried on or about the human body, without regard to whether worn on the body in a manner characteristic of clothing, are considered taxable.
The rental of clothing or footwear is also taxable.
While many shoppers tend to head to metropolitan area malls and shopping centers on a sales tax holiday, Sara Herren, Director of the Skiatook Chamber of Commerce, urges shoppers to Shop Skiatook.
“Shopping local is crucial for the survival of our economy and growth. For every $100 spent here in Skiatook, approximately $68 of that stays in our community and helps create more jobs. When you decide to #ShopSkiatook, you are not only helping with economic growth, but you are also supporting the backbone of America- small businesses, mom & pop shops,” Herren said. “Last year in 2020, it was evident that the independently owned, small business owners were the ones that were able to adapt to the changes and not be mandated by a higher corporation. When you shop in other communities, you are only helping build their economy higher, so why not spend your dollars where you live and help build ours?”
There are several shops in Skiatook that are participating in the tax-free weekend.
Market on Main, 112 E. Rogers Blvd.
Freakstyle Fans Boutique, 206 E. Rogers Blvd.
Dollar General, 4950 W Rogers Blvd. and 519 E. Rogers Blvd.
Dollar Tree, 814 W. Rogers Blvd.