Sheridan, Bristol, and Aspen Soules win at National Junior Shorthorn Show & Youth Conference

At the 2021 National Junior Shorthorn Show & Youth Conference in the Cattlemen’s Sheridan Soules won 1st place in the High Point Contest, 2nd place in the Written Test, and 5th in the Showmanship Contest in the 10–12-year-old division. Soules is active in FFA and has won numerous awards in the past including top honors in the quiz bowl last year and 4th in the Oklahoma Youth Expo Junior Division Skillathon in March 2021.
Bristol Soules and Aspen Soules placed 5th in the Showmanship Contest in the 9 and under division.
The event was held from June 21 through June 26 in Louisville, Kentucky. Juniors had the opportunity to compete with juniors from 28 states in 15 individual, team, or state contests.
Throughout the week juniors exhibited their animals and competed in individual contests. Contests included photography, promotional poster, arts, speech, livestock judging and showmanship. In addition to the individual contests there were team contests, such as team sales, team fitting, state herdsmanship, quiz bowl and beef cook-off. Juniors accumulated points for participating and placing in these events. A grand total is compiled from these contests and then five High Point individuals are recognized based on their age divisions.
The Cattlemen’s Written Test tested the junior’s knowledge on Shorthorn history, along with general industry. The objective of this contest is for competitors to research and learn more about the breed, the cattle industry and the beef industry. The test consisted of 25 questions and contestants were allowed one hour to complete the quiz.
The objective of the Showmanship Contest is to test the junior’s ability to show off their skills by exhibiting their calf.
Executive Secretary/CEO of the American Shorthorn Association, Montie Soules, explained in an interview that, “The National Junior Shorthorn Show and Youth Conference is every bit as much about the contests and the educational aspect from that as it is the cattle show. The youth of this breed pride themselves in participating in a number of contests. This provides leadership and communication skills for those junior exhibitors that will advance them in their lifelong goals. One of the things that I am most proud of about this event is the high participation percentage that we have in our contests. Our junior board and staff have made it a point to try and provide new and updated contests that challenge the junior members with the technology available in today’s world. This prepares Shorthorn youth for their future.”
The American Shorthorn Association provides quality service and support to its members by promoting the value of Shorthorn Cattle in all aspects of the beef industry, while maintaining the integrity of the herd book and performance database. The American Junior Shorthorn Association promotes personal development through youth activities and educational events, while being dedicated to the betterment of its members. To learn more, contact the ASA office or visit www.shorthorn.org or www.juniorshorthorn.com.