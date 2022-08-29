Shelly Wimberley returns as Skiatook Library manager: ‘This is a great community’

Readers will recognize a familiar face when they revisit the Skiatook Library.

Shelly Wimberley recently returned to Tulsa City-County Library’s Skiatook branch as its new manager.

Wimberley began her career with TCCL as the children’s librarian at Skiatook Library in 2006, and most recently served as the children’s librarian at the Owasso Library.

“I’ve been back for two weeks and I have already seen readers I remember. This is a great community, and I look forward to reconnecting readers with programs, services and materials,” Wimberley said.

“I enjoy working with library customers to find books and resources to help enhance their lives. Whether it is learning to read or discovering a new technology, Skiatook Library is the first place to begin the journey. We have a great team to show you how the library is here for you.”

Family Storytimes are returning on Sept. 7, 11-11:30 a.m., and will continue on a weekly basis. In October, teens can enjoy programming to highlight Teen Read Month.

For more information on Skiatook Library programming and resources, call 918-549-7323 or visit tulsalibrary.org. Hours of operation are: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 12-8 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.