Several Skiatook students named to Northeastern State University honor rolls

Northeastern State University announced that hundreds of students, including several from Skiatook, met the criteria to be named to the dean’s and president’s honor rolls for the spring 2022 semester.
Dean’s list
Skiatook: Kaleb Brim, Madelyn Elrod, Jaiden Ingram, Maxwell Kramer, Alyssa Morgan, Chase Noblin and Crystal Rooks
Students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 3.5 GPA, with no grades below a B.
President’s list
Skiatook: Ashley Burton, Macy Bush and Molly Jameson
Students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 4.0 GPA