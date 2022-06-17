 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Several Skiatook students named to Northeastern State University honor rolls

NSU campus sign

An entrance sign announces the Northeastern State University campus in Tahlequah.

 Courtesy, NSU

Northeastern State University announced that hundreds of students, including several from Skiatook, met the criteria to be named to the dean’s and president’s honor rolls for the spring 2022 semester.

Dean’s list

Skiatook: Kaleb Brim, Madelyn Elrod, Jaiden Ingram, Maxwell Kramer, Alyssa Morgan, Chase Noblin and Crystal Rooks

Students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 3.5 GPA, with no grades below a B.

President’s list

Skiatook: Ashley Burton, Macy Bush and Molly Jameson

Students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 4.0 GPA

