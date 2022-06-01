Several Skiatook, Sperry students named to University of Oklahoma’s spring 2022 honor rolls

The University of Oklahoma announced those students named to its spring 2022 honor roll, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.
A total of 8,095 students — including 13 from Skiatook and six from Sperry — were named to spring 2022 honor rolls. Of these students, 3,515 were named to the President’s Honor Roll for earning an “A” grade in all their courses.
Dean’s Honor Roll
Skiatook: Kelsi Campbell, Jase Dohn, Courtney Eddings, Blake Hull, Braiden Lynn, Clare Staires
Sperry: Marques Burris, Lauren Thoendel
President’s Honor Roll
Skiatook: Zachary Arnold, Chloe Elzo, Ashtyn Freeny, Piper Hand, Gracie Koscielny, Trudie Riggs, Mackenzie Wise
Sperry: Edgar Garcia Donato, Kathryn Hurd, Aubrey Sayre, Tiffany Sutton
In most colleges, full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more letter graded hours with a GPA of 4.0 were named to the President’s Honor Roll. Students with a GPA of 3.5 or higher were included in the Dean’s Honor Roll.