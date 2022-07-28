 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Several Skiatook, Sperry students named to RSU’s spring honor rolls

PATRIOTIC WIND FEATURE

The American flag waves in the breeze behind a statue of President Thomas Jefferson at Rogers State University in Claremore. Tulsa World file

 KELLY KERR

Rogers State University has announced its president’s and dean’s honor rolls for the spring 2022 semester.

President’s list

Skiatook: Riley Marie Buck, Sage Anne Elzo, Andrew Thomas McElhannon, Moriah Rachel Rake, Camron Luke Rehling, Dakota M. Teel

Sperry: Chacy Emmanuel Ong Llido, Samantha J. Torix

Dean’s list

Skiatook: Colby Wayne Fudge, Mallory Jean Hoffman, Lily A. Lee, Haylee L. Rooks, Barry Joseph Taylor, Gracie Ann Teeter

Sperry: Emily Ryan Akers, Courtney Jo Bean, Sahra Beegle, Aaron E. Marshall, Hannah L. Miller

To qualify for the president's honor roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 4.0 GPA (no grades lower than an "A"). To qualify for the dean's honor roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 3.5 GPA (no grades lower than a "B").

Courses graded with an "I," "N" and "P" are excluded from the minimum credit hours required to be considered for the honor roll.

