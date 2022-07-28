Several Skiatook, Sperry students named to RSU’s spring honor rolls

Rogers State University has announced its president’s and dean’s honor rolls for the spring 2022 semester.
President’s list
Skiatook: Riley Marie Buck, Sage Anne Elzo, Andrew Thomas McElhannon, Moriah Rachel Rake, Camron Luke Rehling, Dakota M. Teel
Sperry: Chacy Emmanuel Ong Llido, Samantha J. Torix
Dean’s list
Skiatook: Colby Wayne Fudge, Mallory Jean Hoffman, Lily A. Lee, Haylee L. Rooks, Barry Joseph Taylor, Gracie Ann Teeter
Sperry: Emily Ryan Akers, Courtney Jo Bean, Sahra Beegle, Aaron E. Marshall, Hannah L. Miller
To qualify for the president's honor roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 4.0 GPA (no grades lower than an "A"). To qualify for the dean's honor roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 3.5 GPA (no grades lower than a "B").
Courses graded with an "I," "N" and "P" are excluded from the minimum credit hours required to be considered for the honor roll.