Several Skiatook, Sperry students named to Rogers State University’s honor rolls

Rogers State University announced its president’s and dean’s honor rolls for the fall 2022 semester.

To qualify for the president’s honor roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 4.0 GPA. To qualify for the dean’s honor roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 3.5 GPA.

Courses graded with an “I,” “N” and “P” are excluded from the minimum credit hours required to be considered for the honor roll.

President’s listSkiatook: Dylan Davis, Sage Elzo, Micaiah Stowe, Dakota Teel, Angela Thurman, Naomi K. White

Sperry: Mary Trotnic

Dean’s listSkiatook: Shaylee Moser, Adam Starkebaum

Sperry: Emma Harlan, Caitlin Parker, Ashlynn Reynolds, Haley Steffens