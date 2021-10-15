Sergeant Chris Edwards receives Skiatook Police Commendation Award

Skiatook Police Sergeant Chris Edwards was awarded the Skiatook Police Commendation Award for his outstanding performance with the Skiatook Police Department.

Edwards has written two grants for SPD, the first of which provided the department with $30,000 for in car computers, the first time the SPD has had that technology available. The second grant awarded provides SPD with $25,000 for two drones, two handheld radios for operating the drones, and overtime money for training in use of the drones.

The drones will be used to help SPD officers see at night through the thermal cameras to more easily locate suspects or missing persons. The drones will also help SPD monitor and maintain safety at large events such as Pioneer Day. The drones will also be used in combatting the recent rash of burglaries and property crimes in the Skiatook area.

Sergeant Edwards was awarded the Skiatook Police Commendation Award at the Skiatook City Council meeting in November by Chief Billy Wakefield. Wakefield stated that the department appreciated Edwards' efforts.

Chief Wakefield said, "Sgt. Edwards saved the city $55,000 dollars in cost for the equipment obtained which betters the operations of the police department significantly."

