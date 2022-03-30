Sens. J.J., Jo Anna Dossett cook up award-winning chili to support local youth

Two legislative siblings took to the kitchen to support local youth earlier this week.

Sens. J.J. Dossett, D-Sperry, and Jo Anna Dossett, D-Tulsa, participated in the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy’s annual Chili Cook-off on Monday, March 28.

Their dish, which they created alongside Rep. John Waldron, won first place in the newly added Lawmaker entry.

“It had a very unique taste,” said Joe Dorman, CEO of OICA. “You could tell there was a little bit of Italian flavor, and it was obvious they put a lot of work into their entry.”

Joanna said she was excited for the opportunity to get creative outside legislative walls to help back a cause that she and her brother are passionate about.

“I enjoyed making my first ever entry in a chili cook-off, and supporting the important work of OICA,” Jo Anna said.

J.J. humbly added, “Joanna did all the work; I’m with her.”

The Dossett’s culinary contribution came as part of OICA’s initiative to convene more than a dozen youth organizations in the parking lot of the Oklahoma State Capitol to help promote child advocacy.

“We wanted these senators and reps to participate so they could have a closer time to meet,” Dorman said. “Our goal is to provide these lawmakers with the connections they need when voting on bills.”

Legislation that Dorman and his team are focusing on include House Bill 1616, which would prohibit student passengers in driver’s education vehicles without a parental waiver; and House Bill 3468, which would “ensure that all parents, legal guardians, and custodians who are entitled to court-appointed counsel are appointed counsel who have the training, support, and access to resources to provide uniform and high-quality legal representation.”

Additionally, they are eying Senate Bill 217, which would update language in the state’s Youthful Offender Act. Lastly, they are backing state funding for the Double Up Oklahoma program, which would enhance an incentive to help SNAP recipients afford fresh fruits and vegetables while supporting local growers and participating grocery stores.

