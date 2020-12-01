Senior News Line: Keeping busy this winter

Winter is fast approaching, but at least we’re no longer getting those constant election phone calls, and the endless calls about signing up for a Medicare Advantage Plan have ceased. The one thing that hasn’t gone away is the coronavirus, and our lives are nowhere back to normal. After we’ve baked yet another loaf of pandemic bread and can log on to a Zoom neighborhood chat with our eyes closed, it’s time to look for other things to do.

Here are some of the things I’m checking into to stay busy (and indoors) this winter:

Becoming a remote reading tutor for a child. This would be done via the school’s chat program, so there’s no risk of transmission of the virus. A school aide will send me links to copied pages of books that my assigned child is learning to read, and we’ll hook up while he or she is at school.

Growing plants with grow lights. I’ve arranged shelving in a spare room with space for plenty of plants, both houseplants and herbs. The plan is to have a mixture of small houseplants such as pothos and spider plant, and give them as gifts to neighbors once they are big enough to divide. With fingers crossed, I’m also going to try growing English ivy and asparagus fern from seed.