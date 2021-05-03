Senator Coleman hits homerun with high school sports streaming law

This session, Sen. Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City, wanted to even the playing field for high school sports fans by ensuring access to broadcast streams, and Governor Stitt made it happen Monday by signing Senate Bill 302 into law. The measure grants visiting teams in all regular high school athletic competitions the same rights to video stream as is already provided for radio and television broadcasts beginning in the upcoming school year.

“Oklahomans love their sports, but some schools aren’t playing fair when it comes to providing access to their video streams. For many parents and other fans, watching their favorite team or player online is sometimes their only option, and I want to make sure they don’t miss a moment,” Coleman said. “This bill will make sure that all schools have equal access to game coverage, and I’m grateful for my legislative colleagues for helping me get it across the goal line.”

Under SB 302, the visiting team must have either a valid agreement between a media organization and the school’s board of education or a student curricular program that provides streaming for home games. The measure applies to contracts for rights to video stream along with radio and television broadcasts entered into or renewed on or after July 1, 2021.

Rep. Chris Kannady, R-Oklahoma City, carried the measure in the House.