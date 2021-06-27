'See us as people:' Osage citizens work with 'Flower Moon' filmmakers to ensure authenticity, accuracy

As it became clear the film was to be made, an invitation was extended to the film crew to meet at the Gray Horse community, one of three districts of the Osage Nation.

“We decided to do what we do best and put on a feast and talk about it,” she said. “With our tribal cooks, about 300 Osage citizens gathered and director Martin Scorsese and his crew came. He shook every person’s hand. That took an hour.”

The community had chosen several speakers, including Daniels, to address their apprehensions.

“We aired our issues, worried about the stereotypes of Indians, like drunkenness,” she said. “We felt like Mr. Scorsese was sincere, open and listening to us. So far, they have practiced what they said they would do and collaborated with many in our community.”

Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear recalls having similar conversations with movie executives even before Scorsese took the project.

“We didn’t want it to be just the FBI story or just the Osage who were deceased,” said Standing Bear. “We wanted them to see our culture and see as us people. We want to hear our language.