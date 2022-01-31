Schools Receive Funding through Redbud Legislation

The Oklahoma State Department of Education last week allotted half of $38.5 million to 337 brick-and-mortar public schools statewide through Redbud School Funding Grants. The remainder will be distributed to qualifying schools this summer.
The funding is the result of legislation passed into law last year by Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, and Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton. Senate Bill 229 addresses funding disparities for brick-and-mortar public school districts that receive below-average funding from annual local tax revenue.
“This was common sense legislation that creates parity for districts where tax valuations are lesser than in others,” Hilbert said. “Students in these districts have the same needs as in all others, whether in textbooks, technology, other classroom materials or quality programs that help further their education and prepare them for life beyond the classroom."
“The Redbud School Funding Act was a historic step for funding education in our state, and I’m excited these dollars are finally being awarded to our schools,” Montgomery said. “Ensuring all of Oklahoma’s children have access to a high-quality education is a priority of mine, and I’ll continue to work to find outside-of-the-box solutions to bolster our schools in the future. I appreciate Rep. Hilbert’s work in the House to make sure this measure crossed the finish line.”
The State Department of Education awarded the grants with funding appropriated from medical marijuana taxes and the Common School Building Equalization Fund.
Skiatook Public Schools will receive an initial allocation of $69,410.62. Sperry Public Schools will receive $55,617.08.
Redbud School Funding Grants are in addition to the Republican-led Legislature's expansion of funding for public education to historic levels over the past five years. This includes teacher and staff pay raises, restoration of textbook funding, increasing appropriations for classrooms and school activities and other positive investments that seek to make Oklahoma students among the best prepared in the nation. The Legislature also last year addressed disparities in the School Funding Formula and delivered a record-high appropriation to education.