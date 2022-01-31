Schools Receive Funding through Redbud Legislation

The Oklahoma State Department of Education last week allotted half of $38.5 million to 337 brick-and-mortar public schools statewide through Redbud School Funding Grants. The remainder will be distributed to qualifying schools this summer.

The funding is the result of legislation passed into law last year by Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, and Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton. Senate Bill 229 addresses funding disparities for brick-and-mortar public school districts that receive below-average funding from annual local tax revenue.

“This was common sense legislation that creates parity for districts where tax valuations are lesser than in others,” Hilbert said. “Students in these districts have the same needs as in all others, whether in textbooks, technology, other classroom materials or quality programs that help further their education and prepare them for life beyond the classroom."